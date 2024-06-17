Live
Just In
Shyamala Rao takes charge as TTD EO
Tirumala: J Shyamala Rao took charge as the new Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams at Tirumala temple on Sunday from TTD EO (FAC) A V Dharma Reddy.
Later the EO along with his spouse had darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in the sanctum sanctorum. One of the chief priests of Tirumala temple Venugopala Deekshitulu informed him about the significance of the presiding deity of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.
After darshan, the Vedic scholars have offered Vedasirvachanam to the new EO followed by the presentation of Theertha Prasadams, Srivari laminated photo etc.
Earlier, following the temple tradition, the EO first offered prayers in Bhu Varahaswamy temple and entered Tirumala temple through Vaikuntham queue complex.
JEOs Veerabrahmam, Goutami, CVSO Dusi Narasimha Kishore, CE Nageswara Rao and other officials were also present.