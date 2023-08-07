Live
- Congress Senior leader injured at Gaddar's last rites
- Lok Sabha passes bill to facilitate registration of J&K pharmacists under Pharmacy Act, also clears Mediation Bill
- Delhi High Court seeks Centre's stand on PIL against 'illegally' constructed religious structures
- Corrupt Minister Cheluvarayaswamy must be sacked immediately: AAP demands
- SEBI to consider provisions for unexplained suspicious trading patterns
- AAP opposes Delhi Services Bill, asks BJP to fulfill wishes of Vajpayee, Advani
- Senior Journalist dies of heart attack at Gaddar's last rites
- IPS officers CV Anand, Jitender and Rajeev Ratan promoted as DGs
- Chidambaram terms Delhi services bill 'unconstitutional'
- Sonia expresses condolences to Gaddar’s wife
Just In
Following are foreign exchange rates on august-07-2023
Highlights
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 83.56 Rs. 86.04 Euro Rs. 91.72 Rs. 94.44 ...
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.56
|Rs. 86.04
|Euro
|Rs. 91.72
|Rs. 94.44
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.75
|Rs. 23.42
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.43
|Rs. 2.57
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.30
|Rs. 109.46
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 54.83
|Rs. 56.46
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.40
|Rs. 64.26
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 95.38
|Rs. 98.21
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.92
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.67
|Rs. 4.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.81
|Rs. 11.34
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.67
|Rs. 0.67
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 50.88
|Rs. 52.89
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.24
|Rs. 22.70
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.93
|Rs. 8.24
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.28
|Rs. 64.13
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.40
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.04
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
