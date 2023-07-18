Live
- Man stifle wife to death using pillow in Siddipet
- Unixperts to organise Global Education Fair in Hyderabad on July 23
- Telangana Govt’s main priority is public health: Collector
- G20 Healthcare Pre-Meetings; 200 Global Leaders Unite to Discuss the Future of Affordable and Accessible Healthcare
- Google Pixel 8 Pro launch in October 2023; Expected features and price
- Declare drought, give Rs 1 crore grant to each constituency: Basavaraj Bommai
- Business briefs JLR India opens bookings for new Range Rover Velar SUV
- CVoter Survey: Chirag Paswan's entry to boost BJP/NDA in Bihar
- Puducherry to implement 10% quota in MBBS for govt school students: L-G
- CVoter Survey: Priyanka Gandhi leading choice as the face of Opposition
Following are foreign exchange rates on July-18-2023
Highlights
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 82.86 Rs. 85.32 Euro Rs. 93.14 Rs. 95.90 ...
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 82.86
|Rs. 85.32
|Euro
|Rs. 93.14
|Rs. 95.90
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.56
|Rs. 23.23
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.44
|Rs. 2.59
|British Pound
|Rs. 108.48
|Rs. 111.70
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 56.43
|Rs. 58.10
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.75
|Rs. 64.61
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 96.46
|Rs. 99.33
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 13.12
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.81
|Rs. 5.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.71
|Rs. 11.24
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.68
|Rs. 0.68
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.97
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 52.13
|Rs. 54.19
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.04
|Rs. 22.51
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.20
|Rs. 8.53
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.71
|Rs. 64.57
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.33
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.96
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS