Live
- Meta and CAIT join hands to upskill 1 million traders
- Bhopal: Modi’s road show cancelled due to heavy rain alert
- Mamata 'cautions' BSF of FIRs in case of firing at the border
- MVA slams KCR’s ‘pilgrimage’ to Maha as political stunt with doubtful motives
- The way you think about your spouse determines how much you love them
- How to style ethnic wear
- High Court Judge Sujatha offers 'Saare' to the Goddess Kanaka Durga
- Ganglia Technologies Private Limited shortlisted for the prestigious Singapore India Hackathon 2023
- Ponguleti and Jupally to Join Congress at Khammam meeting on July 2
- Rediscover Japan from a historic Gassho home
Following are foreign exchange rates on june-26-2023
Highlights
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 82.82 Rs. 85.28 Euro Rs. 90.32 Rs. 93.00 ...
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 82.82
|Rs. 85.28
|Euro
|Rs. 90.32
|Rs. 93.00
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.55
|Rs. 23.22
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.37
|Rs. 2.51
|British Pound
|Rs. 105.57
|Rs. 108.71
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.31
|Rs. 56.95
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.99
|Rs. 64.86
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 92.55
|Rs. 95.29
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.73
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.61
|Rs. 4.83
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.69
|Rs. 11.21
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.66
|Rs. 0.66
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.37
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.00
|Rs. 53.02
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.04
|Rs. 22.51
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.81
|Rs. 8.11
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.20
|Rs. 63.01
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.74
|Sri Lankan rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.86
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS