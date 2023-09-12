Live
- Sonam Kapoor opens up on her life’s most magical moment
- TDP youth leader arrested at airport
- Saiyami Kher shares the reason behind her transformative journey on screen
- Three dead after a lorry collided Qualis vehicle in Siddipet
- DCs, CEOs, Tehsildars should hold meetings with the public and respond to them: Instructs CM Siddaramaiah
- Vijayawada Special Court issues arrest warrant to Kodali Nani and Vangaveeti Radha
- Environment Minister's formula to curb Plaster of Paris Ganesha, which is harmful to the environment
- Pop-up your Ganesha Habba celebrations
- We will contest local elections in the state on our own strength: AAP
- GSITI inks pact with ISRO, to train around 300 personnel in mineral resources, disaster management
Following are foreign exchange rates on September-12-2023
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 83.74 Rs. 86.23 Euro Rs. 89.75 Rs....
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.74
|Rs. 86.23
|Euro
|Rs. 89.75
|Rs. 92.42
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.79
|Rs. 23.47
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.37
|Rs. 2.51
|British Pound
|Rs. 104.54
|Rs. 107.64
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.87
|Rs. 55.47
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.67
|Rs. 63.50
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 93.95
|Rs. 96.74
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.63
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.61
|Rs. 4.83
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.80
|Rs. 11.33
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.50
|Rs. 51.46
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.32
|Rs. 22.77
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.62
|Rs. 7.92
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.50
|Rs. 63.33
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.00
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.88
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
