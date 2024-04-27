Nellore: Jagan has no moral right to seek public mandaten says Balakrishna

Nellore : TDP senior leader and Hindupur sitting MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no moral right to seek public mandate as he betrayed all sections of people for his political advantages.

He said that Jagan should seek public mandate only after giving clarity to the public as to why he is protecting culprits responsible for former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.



As part of his Swarnandhra Sahakara Yatra (SSY), the TDP leader addressed public gathering at Gandhi Bomma Centre in the city on Friday. He alleged that instead of providing jobs to the unemployed youth, CM Jagan made them slaves to ganja and drug addicts. Stating Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan is a liar, he criticised that the government was least bothered even though several farmers committed suicide due to crop loss.



Balakrishna said that Chandrababu Naidu had implemented 33 per cent reservations to women in politics and protected interest of Muslim Minorities by initiating various welfare schemes. TDP alone is capable of rescuing Andhra Pradesh from the present crisis, he claimed.



Explaining the super six schemes of TDP, the TDP leader appealed the people not to vote for YSRCP and elect TDP candidates.

