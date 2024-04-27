  • Menu
Tirupati: Governor Abdul Nazeer visits BIRRD hospital

Tirupati: Governor Abdul Nazeer visits BIRRD hospital
AP Governor Abdul Nazeer interacting with patients at Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre in Tirupati on Friday

Highlights

AP Governor Abdul Nazeer visited TTD-run BIRRD hospital and Sri Padmavati Children's Heart Centre here on Friday.

Tirupati : AP Governor Abdul Nazeer visited TTD-run BIRRD hospital and Sri Padmavati Children's Heart Centre here on Friday. He went around out-patient, ICU, operation theatres and artificial limbs making units for bone and kneecap replacements.

Later, he visited children’s cardiac hospital where infants with heart ailments were treated, cath labs, ICU and others wings besides interacting with patients, their parents and lauded the TTD for providing free treatment to the poor patients. The Governor expressed happiness for the medicare services of TTD.

TTD JEOs Gautami and Veerabrahmam felicitated Governor Abdul Nazeer. BIRRD OSD Dr Reddappa Reddy, Children's Hospital Director Dr Srinath Reddy and others were present.

