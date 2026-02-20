From Milestone to Momentum: How Prime Securities Is Building a Scaled, Annuity-Led Platform

Prime Securities Limited crossed a key milestone in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, with consolidated revenues exceeding INR 100 crore for the first time. The achievement marks an inflection point in the Company’s evolution, driven by deliberate investments in people, platforms, and new business lines.

Over the past year, Prime Securities Limited has significantly expanded its workforce across Investment Banking and Wealth Management, including Prime Securities, Prime Research and Advisory, and Prime Trigen Wealth. Group headcount rose to 120 as of December 31, 2025, from approximately 42 a year earlier, reflecting a clear focus on building execution capability and long-term growth engines.

A central pillar of this strategy is Prime Trigen Wealth Limited, the Group’s wealth management vertical. While its establishment has added fixed costs of approximately INR 50 crore per annum on a run-rate basis, management expects the business to break even over the next six quarters as scale builds and annuity revenues deepen.

Financial performance for the nine months ended FY26 reflects this investment phase. Fees and commission income increased to INR 9,834 lakhs, while total income rose to INR 10,787 lakhs, compared to INR 7,893 lakhs in the corresponding period last year. Higher employee and operating expenses, driven by talent additions and business expansion, resulted in a reported profit after tax of INR 2,635 lakhs for the period.

Prime Trigen Wealth has shown strong early traction, with Assets Under Advisory crossing INR 2,400 crore within its first nine months of operations. The platform has onboarded over 725 clients and more than 360 families, operates from eight locations, and is supported by a team of over 90 employees, contributing to rapid growth in both AUM and AUA.

The Company continues to build a balanced mix of annuity-based income streams alongside transactional, success-based revenues. While advisory businesses are not suited to short-term comparisons or extrapolation, the steady rise in both the number and size of deals underscores the underlying momentum.

Looking ahead, Prime Securities’ strategy remains focused on strengthening annuity-led franchise businesses such as Prime Trigen Wealth, with the objective of smoothing the episodic nature of investment banking and creating a more resilient, long-term growth model.