From the CIOs Desk and Equity Deck house view June 2023
Highlights
In the current edition, In the Sweet Spot Rahul Singh – CIO Equities, provides an outlook for Equity Markets and impact of macro scenarios.The...
In the current edition, In the Sweet Spot Rahul Singh – CIO Equities, provides an outlook for Equity Markets and impact of macro scenarios.
The newsletter recaps the current sector outlook while detailing the factors driving India's GDP and Earnings Growth.
We believe that with the confidence on economic growth, inflation control and profit growth improving, chances of a material correction have reduced and probability of a steady upmove has gone up.
Also find below is the fund house Equity deck for your perusal.
The deck consolidates the house view on Equities covering outlook on Economic Growth, Valuations, Sectoral view, Macro Update and Union budget update among other things.
