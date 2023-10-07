GJC launches the India’s largest shopping festival ‘India Jewellery Shopping Festival, 2023’

Bengaluru: All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex trade body that unites jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and exporters, announced the launch of Jewellery Shopping Festival (IJSF) in Bangalore today. The launch will be held across the country in 300 cities from 12th October to 17th November. Divine Solitaires is the Powered by sponsor for this event.

The festival will offer benefits to both the B2B and the B2C segment wherein Business owners can be a part of the festival by paying an enrolment fee and choosing from one of the several

subscription plans that are available to them. Any purchase worth Rs 25000 will attract an assured coupon and limited-edition silver coin. Winners will receive jewellery worth Rs 35 crore. There are also other dazzling rewards like 25 gram gold coin on every set of 5000 coupon. Other giveaways are 5 prizes of 1 kg gold each, 5 prizes of Jadau jewellery worth 10

lakhs each, 5 prizes of temple jewellery worth 10 lakhs each, 10 prizes of diamond and precious stones studded jewellery worth 5 lakhs each, 10 prizes of gold jewellery worth 2.5 lakhs each and 100 prizes of diamond studded gold coin from Divine Solitaires.

Mr Dinesh Jain, GJC Director & IJSF Convenor, said that “Provisional gross exports of plain gold jewellery stand at Rs 33,177.86 crore, a growth of 17.22% over Rs 28,303.37 crore in 2021-22. Gross exports of all kinds of studded gold jewellery amounted to Rs 42,457.87 crore, a growth of 6.79% over Rs 39,759.04 crore in the previous fiscal. In 2022-23 provisional gross exports of polished lab-grown diamonds stood at Rs 13,466.42 crore, up37.31% year-on-year. In order to increase the sales of gold jewellery throughout the country, the India Jewellery Shopping Festival (IJSF) is a novel concept that has never been undertaken in any industry along the whole value chain. It is the only initiative in India that will reach the general public and pique their interest in jewellery, fostering "Inclusivity for all. The upcoming India

Jewellery Shopping Festival is planned in such a way that it will not only boost the jewellery industry but also restore customers' trust in jewellers and their high-quality jewellery as the most secure and long-lasting investments, contributing to overall social security.”

Mr Saiyam Mehra, Chairman, Chairman GJC, said that, “IJSF is a potential pool for all jewellery traders, and significant interest has been demonstrated by important industry players. The event is advantageous to both consumers and manufacturers. The chance for the jewellers to grow and boost sales has arrived. Shoppers discover these pieces in the meantime and keep them for important events like weddings and other celebrations. The Gem and Jewellery Council anticipates that the entire value chain will be involved in this event, which guarantees enormous income potential. The event encourages business and rewards customers. Furthermore, it encourages professionalism and adherence to standard business practises by encouraging the use of reputable jewellers with established business strategies.”

Mr. Manoj Jha, Joint Convenor, said that, “The festival will benefit the entire jewellery industry as well as customers. IJSF is making appealing offers and giving customers the chance to win up to 40kg of gold as a prize, as well as jewellery worth approx. 3 crore INR and 100 gold coins encrusted with Divine Solitaire Diamonds. As India celebrates 75 years of independence, we provide approx. 3000 kilogram of special edition Amrit Mahotsav silver coins, as souvenir, which will be delivered as presents to clients with every purchase of Rs.25000/-.” It's exciting enough to win 1 kg of gold in addition to receiving 25 grams of gold on a regular basis. The industry would benefit from these marketing all throughout the festive season. We have partnered with process advisor E&Y, who will monitor this entirely digital procedure, to ensure complete transparency.” For more information on Terms and Conditions of IJSF please visit www.ijsfindia.org

About GJC: All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council is a national trade body established with the objective to address the industry, its functioning, and its cause with a 360° approach to promote and progress its growth, while protecting the industry’s interests. GJC, since the last 18 years, has been serving as a bridge between the Government and the trade as well as undertaking various initiatives on behalf of and for the industry.