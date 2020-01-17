Top
GMR pre-qualifies for 2 international airport projects

Hyderabad: GMR Group which is in race for two international airports in Montenegro, a southern European country, emerged as one of the qualified bidders, according to a notification issued by the Montenegrin Transport Ministry.

Four companies including GMR emerged as pre-qualified bidders. "In accordance with point 8.5 of the Pre-qualification documentation for the concession of Airports of Montenegro- RFQ - the tender committee notifies that all four companies listed have fulfilled the pre-qualification criteria from the pre - qualification documentation and they are designated as Qualified Bidders," the ministry said on January 15.

Besides GMR Airports Limited a GMR Group company, Incheon International Airport Corporation, Groupe ADP Consortium and Corporation America Airport were also qualified, the ministry said.

