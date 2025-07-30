GNG Electronics IPO Lists at 50 Percent Premium on NSE

GNG Electronics made a strong start in the stock market on July 30. Its shares were listed at ₹355 each on the NSE, which is about 50 percent more than the IPO price of ₹237. This listing gain was even higher than what people expected in the grey market.

The IPO was open to the public from July 23 to July 25. It received a huge response from investors and was subscribed 147 times. GNG raised ₹460 crore through this IPO. The company offered both fresh shares and shares for sale by existing holders.

GNG Electronics is a company that repairs and resells laptops, desktops, and other tech devices. It works mostly with other businesses and is one of the few companies in this space. The business has good chances to grow but also needs a lot of money to run smoothly.

Experts say that investors can book some profit now because of the strong listing. But people who want to stay invested for a longer time can hold on, as the company has strong growth plans. However, they should also be ready for some short-term changes in the stock price.