Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on September 9 2023

Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashed
The gold rates in Hyderabad on September 9, 2023 have been slashed. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 54,850 with a fall of Rs. 150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 59,840 with a fall of Rs. 160.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 77,500 per kilogram.
The gold and silver rates have been fluctuating amid wedding season. However, it remains to be seen whether it would hike.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.