Gold and silver rates today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam 26 July 2020

Gold and Silver rate today, 26 July 2020: Gold and Silver prices on Sunday have continued to hike for the fifth consecutive day with a margin of around Rs. 310. The silver prices have gone up by Rs. 150. On MCX, Gold futures have increased by Rs. 310 to Rs. 52,780 while the silver also surged by Rs. 150 to Rs. 61,200 The MCX is nothing but the Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities.

While coming to the measure of the purity of gold, it is a measured in carats. There are three type of carat, 24 carat, 22 carat and 18 carat. The 24-carat gold consists of total of 24 part gold whereas 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements line copper to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 per cent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside lets have a look at the rates for the day at four major centres.

The gold prices in Bangalore per ten grams of 22 carat surged by Rs. 310 to Rs. 48,410 and ten-gram of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs. 310 to 52,780 respectively.

In Hyderabad, the gold prices have increased by Rs. 250 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs. 49,040 while the price of 24 carats is at Rs. 53,570 with a hike of Rs. 250. The gold prices in Kerala increased by Rs. 300 to Rs. 47,650 and rate of ten grams of 24 carats at Rs. 51,950 with a hike of Rs. 300.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 49,040 and Rs. 53,570 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 250.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 48,410 Rs. 52,780 Rs.61,200 Hyderabad Rs. 49,040 Rs. 53,570 Rs.61,200 Kerala Rs. 47,650 Rs. 51,950 Rs.61,200 Vizag Rs. 49,040 Rs. 53,570 Rs.61,200



