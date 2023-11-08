Live
- C Ramachandra Yadav gets‘Champion of Change’ Award
- Congress ridicules BJP meet on BCs addressed by PM
- Vijayawada: Mega ticket checking drive yields Rs24.5 lakh as penalty
- Congress promises devpt in Old City with Rs 5000 cr pkg
- Students exhorted to launch start-ups
- Vijayawada: APCRDA officials remove unauthorised layouts
- Hyderabad: Poll-wary city RWAs raise pitch for local manifesto to spur devpt
- Jagan committed to uplift of marginalised, say ministers
- Farmers receive financial help of Rs 122.58 cr in Kurnool dist
- State, Central govts flayed for ignoring farmers’ welfare
Just In
Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on November 8, 2023
Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes.
Gold rates in Vijayawada on November 8, 2023 have been surged. Going by the rates, Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 56,240 with a fall of Rs. 90 and the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 61,450 with a fall of Rs. 20.
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is recorded at Rs. 77,500 per kilogram. The gold and silver rates have been slashed ahead of the wedding season to mark in few days. However, it remains to be seen whether it would hike depending on the demand.
Gold rates have seen a fall in the last couple of weeks and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.
The gold rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.