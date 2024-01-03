Live
- AP CM YS Jagan to meet BRS chief KCR in Hyd
- Arrest of Karsevaks is a Law and Order Issue, Not Vendetta Politics: DCM D K Shivakumar
- PM Modi receives warm welcome from BJP leaders including Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy in Trichy
- Population control, too, will help mitigate climate change
- Dropshipping as a side hustle but not all rosy
- K’taka: BJP, Congress begin political slugfest once again
- Mahbubnagar: Anirudh Reddy declines police escort
- SP unveils The Hans India calendar
- Nalgonda: People encouraged to participate in ‘Praja Palana’
- Budget 5G Phones Under Rs 15,000 in January 2024: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Poco M6 5G and More
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 03 January, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 03 January, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,750 with a hike of Rs. 200 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 64,090 with a hike of Rs. 220.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 80,300 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS