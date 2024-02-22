Live
- Vijayawada District Congress president Gundlakunta Sriramulu slams govt. For supressing opposition party
- Kadapa Mayor congratulates Bishop Issac on third anniversary as CSI president
- Profit booking halts 6-day bull run
- Uppercase unveils school backpacks
- Kurnool: Officials told to address drinking water woes
- DPI-led GDP to reach $8-trn level by 2030
- FM for weeding out illegal loan apps
- Tirupati: Pulse polio programme to be held on March 3
- Gambhir-Tiwary Clash: Untold Details of Explosive KKR Dressing Room Conflict
- Shanmukh Jaswanth arrest: Police takes the youtube sensation into custody in drugs case
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 22 February, 2024
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 22 February, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,560 with a hike of Rs. 210 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 62,680 with a hike of Rs. 180.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 75,400 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
