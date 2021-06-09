Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai hikes on 9 June 2021

Gold rate today on 9 June 2021: Gold rate today remain choppy at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 48,050 with Rs. 100 surge and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,420 with a surge of Rs. 120. The gold rate in Chennai is at Rs 46,300 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 250 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,500 with Rs. 260 hike.



The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,220 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 190 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,920 with a surge of Rs. 190. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 47,680 and Rs. 48,680 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 170 fall.



Silver rate have been at Rs 76,300 with surge of Rs. 530p in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the rate of silver at Chennai is at Rs. 76,300 with surge of Rs. 500.



Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai are as follows

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 48,050 Rs. 52,420 Rs.76,300 Chennai Rs. 46,300 Rs. 50,500 Rs.76,300 Kolkata Rs. 48,220 Rs. 50,920 Rs.76,300 Mumbai Rs. 47,680 Rs. 48,680 Rs.76,300

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.