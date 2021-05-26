Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 26 May 2021

Gold rate today on 26 May 2021: Gold rate today remains choppy in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,930 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,830. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,950 per ten gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 10 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,100 with a hike of Rs. 10.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 47,880 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 150 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,650 with a fall of Rs. 150. In Mumbai, the gold rate has been at Rs. 46,000 for ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 47,000 per ten grams of 24 carat.



Gold rate have seen on fall in the month of April followed by the hike in the month of May. While the gold rate had been stable in the last five days due to the partial lockdown imposed in the states leading to fall in the buyers.



However, on the other hand, the silver rate in major cities have hiked by Rs. 200 taking the prices to Rs 76,200 in Chennai and Rs.300 fall at Mumbai Delhi and Kolkata with Rs. 71,200

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,930 Rs. 50,830 Rs.71,200 Chennai Rs. 45,950 Rs. 50,100 Rs.76,200 Kolkata Rs. 46,880 Rs. 50,650 Rs.71,200 Mumbai Rs. 46,000 Rs. 47,000 Rs.71,200

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.

Meanwhile gold rate continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.

