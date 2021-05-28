Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes on 28 May 2021

Gold rate today on 28 May 2021: Gold rate today have been picked up the momentum with a hike at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai after a hike on Thursday. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,900 with Rs. 200 fall and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,900 with Rs 100 fall. The gold rate in Chennai is at Rs 46,100 per ten gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 400 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,300 with Rs. 400 fall.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,380 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 500 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,960 with a hike of Rs.360. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 46,600 and Rs. 47,600 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 200.



Silver rate have slashed by Rs. 1300 taking the prices to Rs 71,400 in Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi and Rs. 1600 fall in Chennai with price at Rs. 75,700

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,900 Rs. 50,900 Rs.71,400 Chennai Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,300 Rs.75,700 Kolkata Rs. 48,380 Rs. 50,960 Rs.71,400 Mumbai Rs. 46,600 Rs. 47,600 Rs.71,400

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.