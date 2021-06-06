Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges on 6 June 2021

Gold rate today on 6 June 2021: Gold rate today surged at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,100 with Rs. 400 surge and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,250 with a surge of Rs. 350. The gold rate in Chennai is at Rs 46,150 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 300 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,350 with Rs. 350 hike.





The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 47,900 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 150 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,700 with a surge of Rs. 250. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 48,300 and Rs. 49,300 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 340 hike.





Silver rate have been at Rs 71,600 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi with a hike of Rs. 800 the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 76,300 with a hike of Rs. 800.





Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai are as follows





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,100 Rs. 51,250 Rs.71,300 Chennai Rs. 46,150 Rs. 50,350 Rs.76,300 Kolkata Rs. 47,900 Rs. 50,700 Rs.71,300 Mumbai Rs. 48,300 Rs. 49,300 Rs.76,300





The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.