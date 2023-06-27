Live
- Madikeri: Forest officials capture rogue pachyderm
- John Goodenough, Lithium-ion Batteries creator, dies at 100
- Kurnool: Villagers stage road blockade demanding to resolve water problem
- Three students goes missing in Visakhapa
- Patanotsavam: Campaign rolled out to promote reading among school students
- Kurnool: Students take ‘no to drugs’ pledge
- Petrol and diesel prices today are stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 27 June 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on June 27
- Leopard scare haunts Atmakur villagers
- Governor Tamilisai addresses 3rd State VCs’ meet; expresses displeasure over failing NIRF rankings
Gold rates in Bangalore today surged, check the rates on June 27
Highlights
Gold rates in Bangalore on June 27: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,350 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,280 with a hike of Rs. 100
While the silver rate in the the capital city is at Rs. 75,200 per kilogram with a hike of Rs. 100.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
