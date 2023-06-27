Gold rates in Bangalore today surged, check the rates on June 27

Gold rates in Bangalore on June 27: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,350 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,280 with a hike of Rs. 100



While the silver rate in the the capital city is at Rs. 75,200 per kilogram with a hike of Rs. 100.



Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.