Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay to Visit Telangana, Arrangements Underway

Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay are all set to visit Telangana state on June 19. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making extensive preparations to welcome them, as this will be their first visit to the state after assuming their roles as Union Ministers. A grand rally is planned, along with a meeting near the BJP party office.



A preparatory meeting will also be held with the presidents and chief secretaries of neighboring districts around Hyderabad. The ministers will be warmly welcomed by BJP members at Begumpet Airport, followed by a rally to the BJP state office. An honor ceremony is scheduled to take place there, and the ministers will also visit Goddess Charminar Bhagyalakshmi.

Upon taking charge as Union Labor Minister, Kishan Reddy conducted a review with officials in the department, instructing the Telangana state government to auction at least six mines by the end of the month. Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay, the new Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, held a review meeting on the current national situation.

The visit of Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay is highly anticipated, and the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in making it a grand event.