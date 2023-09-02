Live
- Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar distributes BC Bandhu benefits to beneficiaries
- Aditya L1 Mission: All about ISRO spacecraft technology and seven payloads
- Warangal: Telangana on fast track on growth says D Vinay Bhaskar
- Telangana govt. to distribute Double bedroom houses to poor in GHMC limits
- Warangal: Congress cadres demand ticket for Konda Muralidhar Rao
- Ex-President Kovind to explore ONOE
- Defence exports target set at Rs 25,000 cr by 2025: MB Patil
- Karimnagar: Lions Club distributes essentials to rain-hit
- Nizamabad: BJP cadres collect soil from house-to-house
- Motorists outraged as toll rate hiked on Devihalli Express Highway
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 02 September, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 02 September : Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,200 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,310.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 77,100 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS