Live
- Several steps taken to increase organ donations says Mansukh Mandaviya
- Admission refused under EWS category: HC seeks 2 private schools’ response
- Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across entire network
- ‘Red diary’ can’t be more authentic proof of Raj govt’s corruption: BJP
- Lucknow emerging as industrial & logistic hub: CBRE
- Delhi HC allows Tihar Jail superintendent's plea to produce Yasin Malik via video conference
- APCOB played a crucial role for unliftment of farmers, says YS Jagan
- Apple surpasses 1 billion paid subscriptions across its services
- Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, EC in PIL against Oppn parties using acronym 'INDIA'
- Supreme Court adjourns Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea
Just In
Several steps taken to increase organ donations says Mansukh Mandaviya
Admission refused under EWS category: HC seeks 2 private schools’ response
Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across entire network
‘Red diary’ can’t be more authentic proof of Raj govt’s corruption: BJP
Lucknow emerging as industrial & logistic hub: CBRE
Delhi HC allows Tihar Jail superintendent's plea to produce Yasin Malik via video conference
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 04 August: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,100 with a fall of Rs. 150 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,100, with a fall of Rs. 160.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 75,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS