Live
- Call to crack whip on drug peddlers
- Andhra Pradesh: 11 gates of Pulichinthala project lifted amid excess water inflow
- YouTube to Revolutionize Content Creation with Gemini AI Tool
- NCP Factions Launch Rival Yatras Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in AP, Telangana States: Yellow Alert issued
- ‘Breastfeeding in first hour of birth is vital’
- Magisterial Probe Blames MCD Officials And Fire Department For Negligence In Delhi Coaching Center Incident
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes check the rates on 08 August, 2024
- Be humane towards AP cabbies, Pawan urges TG drivers
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 08 August, 2024
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes check the rates on 08 August, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today slashed
The gold rates in Delhi on 08 August, 2024 slashed. Going by the rates today stable, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 63,650 with a fall of Rs. 400 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 69,420 with a fall of Rs. 440.
As for silver, the silver rate in Delhi is at Rs. 81,500 per kg.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.