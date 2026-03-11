Telangana represents aspirations and innovations, says new Governor

Hyderabad: Telangana’s new Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla stated on Wednesday that the state represents aspirations, innovation, and resilience.

In his first message to people of Telangana after assuming office as the Governor, he said that the determination of the people, the state’s abundant resources, and its strategic vision provide a strong foundation for inclusive development and sustainable growth.

The Governor congratulated the Telangana government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the members of the Cabinet.

He expressed confidence that by working together, the aspirations of the people can be fulfilled while upholding democratic values and the ideals of the Constitution.

He affirmed that as Governor, he would remain committed to promoting unity, harmony, and inclusive development in the state. He added that he would discharge his duties with integrity, sincerity, and dedication in accordance with the Constitution of India.

The Governor called upon all sections of society to work together to build a prosperous Telangana

The Governor said it was a great honour to assume the responsibility with humility and a deep sense of duty. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the President and the Prime Minister for placing their trust in him and entrusting him with this important responsibility.

The Governor said serving the people of Telangana is both a privilege and a matter of pride.

He described Telangana as a state known for its rich cultural heritage, strong traditions, and remarkable progress. He expressed confidence that the experience gained during his tenure as Governor of Himachal Pradesh would help him in serving the people of Telangana effectively.

Earlier, Shukla took oath as the Governor at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan. Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Aparesh Kumar administered oath of office.

Shukla took the oath in Telugu, much to the surprise of all those present.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, state ministers, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy attended the ceremony.

Former Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, state Congress chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, state BJP president Ramchander Rao, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy and other top officials were also present.

With the Assembly Budget session scheduled to begin on March 16, the new Governor will address a joint sitting of both Houses on the same day.



