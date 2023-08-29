Live
- Tummala Nageswara Rao to hold meeting with followers today, to decide on party change
- 58 firms line up for IT hardware PLI
- Techno Paints launches colour banks tech
- RIL AGM fails to cheer markets
- Ikea Hyderabad gets 180 mn visitors in five years
- ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ collections: This is what film made in first three days
- Congress criticises BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ set to begin on Sep 3
- Telangana govt. gives order on implementation of PRC to TSS employees
- Miss World Competition to be held in Kashmir
- China releases new map; shows Aksai Chin, Arunachal as its territory
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 29 August, 2023
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 29, August: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,600 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,550 with a fall of Rs. 50.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 76,900 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
