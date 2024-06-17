Chandrababu Visits Polavaram Project, Orders Feasibility Study for Extending Right Canal

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu recently visited the Polavaram project, where he conducted an aerial survey followed by an inspection of the project area. The CM was welcomed by TDP ranks and greeted public representatives at Hill View of Polavaram project.

During his visit, CM Chandrababu inspected the spillway and other key areas of the project with officials. He expressed interest in maximizing the use of water and enquired about the possibility of extending the right canal to Vaikunthapuram. The CM ordered officials to conduct a feasibility study to explore this option.

Following his visit to Polavaram, CM Chandrababu is set to hold a review meeting with officials and contract agencies to discuss the progress of the project. His proactive approach towards the Polavaram project demonstrates his commitment to the development and welfare of Andhra Pradesh.