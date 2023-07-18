Live
- Gopalpur Port achieves record cargo loading
- College toppers felicitated in Dhenkanal
- Girls oppose merger of their school with boys’ school
- Opening of all gates of Puri temple demanded
- Fake doctor arrested in Digapahandi
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana today
- TN BJP wants Stalin to take up Mekedatu dam issue during Oppn joint meet
- Posters on Nitish Surface in Bengaluru
- Senior Congress leader Oomen Chandi passes away
- INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata arrive in Jakarta, Indonesia
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on July 18
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on July 18: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,130 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,130.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 77,700 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS