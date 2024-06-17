Conditions favourable for monsoon to advance further: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department said on Monday that conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Andhra, some parts of West Bengal, and Bihar over the next four days.



The weather office also forecast heavy rain in the Northeastern states, Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat; Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Karnataka.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and a north-south trough runs from north Bihar which is expected to bring:

* Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

* Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha during the next two days and is likely to increase thereafter.

* Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha on June 20-21.

The IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea is likely to result in isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala and Mahe on June 17, 18, and 21; coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during June 17-19; Telangana on June 17, and coastal Karnataka on June 17, 20, and 21.