Please deposit the Raitu bharosa amount.Farmers urg the government.

Gadwal : Farmers are actively engaged in Kharif cultivation due to favorable monsoon conditions and good weather across the state. They are plowing fields and sowing seeds despite the fact that it is already mid-June. However, they have not yet received the investment assistance from the Rythu Bandhu scheme.





Due to this delay, farmers are struggling financially and are forced to take loans at exorbitant interest rates ranging from 24% to 36% annually. This high-interest burden is causing significant distress among the farming community. Furthermore, banks are hesitant to extend new loans to farmers because of outstanding debts from previous seasons, exacerbating their financial woes.



Farmers are taking loans at an annual interest rate of 24% to 36%, which is causing them significant hardship. In addition, banks are pressing them to settle old dues before granting new loans. Officials insist that new loans will only be provided if the previous debts are cleared. However, the government has announced that if the debts are settled and a new loan is taken, they will waive the loan up to 2 lakhs. Farmers are urging for timely deposits of the promised Raitu bharosa support to alleviate their financial burdens.