Live
- AP’s behaviour led to loss of rights of AP, TS on dam: Gutha
- Villagers urge police to solve pig menace
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 03 December, 2023
- India’s economic journey has been a chequered one since October 2011
- KPDCL to frame criminal charges against consumers
- KIMS Saveera staff saves woman with tracheal stenosis
- A Brutal Attack On Manipur Residents Shakes The Community
- No breakthrough, massive search on
- KRMB to hold a meeting on Dec 4 to decide on release of water to AP
- Farmers need not worry for irrigation water: Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 03 December, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged
Gold rates in Delhi on 03 December: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 58,600 with a hike of Rs. 750 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 63,910 with a hike of Rs. 810.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 80,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS