Just In
Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 05 May, 2024
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surged
The gold rates in Hyderabad on 05 May, 2024 have been surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 65,850 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 71,830 with a hike of Rs. 100
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad is recorded at Rs. 86,500 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.