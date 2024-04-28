Live
- Ayurvedic remedies to keep healthy eyes
- Visakhapatnam: Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu organises poll campaign
- Ayushi Khurana reveals dance has been her happy place since childhood
- Carden Search in Nagar Kurnool District
- Rukhsar Dhillon’s sultry look sets social media abuzz
- YS Jagan to kick-start second phase election campaign
- Telangana Education Department Set to Release Class 10 Exam Results on April 30
- Crafting stories from Mumbai to literary acclaim
- Gold rates in Delhi surges, check the rates on 28 April 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 28 April 2024
Just In
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 28 April 2024
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surged
The gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 28 April, 2024 have been surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 66,850 with hike of Rs. 200 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 72,930 with a hike of Rs. 210
As for silver, the silver rate in Visakahapatnam is recorded at Rs. 87,500 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates ha250ve experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.