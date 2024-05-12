  • Menu
17 hospitalised after shelling in Russia by Ukrainian forces

17 hospitalised after shelling in Russia by Ukrainian forces
Seventeen people, including a child, have been hospitalised following a massive shelling of Russia's border region of Belgorod by the Ukrainian forces, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.

Moscow: Seventeen people, including a child, have been hospitalised following a massive shelling of Russia's border region of Belgorod by the Ukrainian forces, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.

The shelling took place on Saturday, he said, adding that two of the injured were in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

"After the evening's massive shelling, 29 people were affected, 12 of whom, after receiving outpatient care, are already at home," Gladkov said. "Two women are in extremely critical condition, and doctors are doing everything possible to save their lives. "

More than 300 apartments and multiple social facilities were damaged, he said.

X