J&K: NC Srinagar candidate alleges his workers being arrested

Srinagar: Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, National Conference (NC) candidate for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat alleged on Sunday that his party workers are being arrested by police a day before the polling.

The NC candidate posted on his X: “Our workers are being picked up by the police since yesterday. I got a call from a senior colleague like A R Rather sb informing me about the arrests of our workers from Chrarsharif. Similar calls from the colleagues from Khansahab and Chadoora. Would the @ECISVEEP please care to explain these arrests? I also want immediate release of our workers and those of PDP if the reports of their arrests are also correct.”

Syed Ruhullah Mehdi is the NC candidate for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat where voting is scheduled tomorrow.

There are 24 candidates in the fray while the main contest is between the NC’s Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, PDP’s Waheed ur Rehman Parra and J&K Apni Party’s Mohd Ashraf Mir.