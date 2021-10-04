Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 04 October 2021

Gold rates today, 04 October 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been been hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 45,570 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,730 with a hike of Rs. 20. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 43,890 with a hike of Rs. 20 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 47,880 with a hike of Rs. 20.



The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 45,880 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,580 with a hike of Rs. 20. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 45,500 and Rs. 46,500 per 10 grams of 24 carats with Rs. 20 hike. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs. 60,500 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 64,600. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,570 Rs. 49,730 Rs.60,500 Chennai Rs 43,890 Rs. 47,890 Rs.64,600 Kolkata Rs. 45,880 Rs. 48,580 Rs.60,500 Mumbai Rs. 45,500 Rs. 46,500 Rs. 60,500