Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 06 October 2021
Gold rates today, 06 October 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 45,900 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,080.
Gold rates today, 06 October 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been been choppy. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 45,900 with a hike of Rs. 250 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,080 with a hike of Rs 280. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,050 with a hike of Rs. 230 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,060 with a hike of Rs. 260.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
Silver (1kg)
Delhi
Rs. 45,900
Rs. 50,080
Rs.60,600
Chennai
Rs 44,050
Rs. 48,060
Rs.64,800
Kolkata
Rs. 46,150
Rs. 48,850
Rs.60,600
Mumbai
Rs. 45,680
Rs. 46,680
Rs. 60,600