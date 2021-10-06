  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 06 October 2021

Gold rates today
x

Gold rates today, 06 October 2021

Highlights

Gold rates today, 06 October 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 45,900 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,080.

Gold rates today, 06 October 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been been choppy. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 45,900 with a hike of Rs. 250 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,080 with a hike of Rs 280. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,050 with a hike of Rs. 230 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,060 with a hike of Rs. 260.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,150 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,850 with a hike of Rs. 150. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 45,680 and Rs. 46,680 per 10 grams of 24 carats with Rs. 190 hike. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs. 60,600 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 64,800.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City

22 carat Gold (10gms)

24 carat Gold (10gms)

Silver (1kg)

Delhi

Rs. 45,900

Rs. 50,080

Rs.60,600

Chennai

Rs 44,050

Rs. 48,060

Rs.64,800

Kolkata

Rs. 46,150

Rs. 48,850

Rs.60,600

Mumbai

Rs. 45,680

Rs. 46,680

Rs. 60,600

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X