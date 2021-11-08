Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 08 November 2021

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,510 with a hike of Rs. 10 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,210 with a hike of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,220 and Rs. 47,220 per 10 grams of 24 carats. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs. 64,400 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Ra 68,700.

silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.