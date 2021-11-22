Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 22 November 2021
Highlights
Gold rates today, 22 November 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,890 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 52,240
Gold rates today, 22 November 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,890 with a fall of Rs. 10 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,240 with a fall of Rs 10. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 46,210 with a fall of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 50,410 with a fall of Rs. 10.
The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 48,290 with a fall of Rs 10 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,990 with a fall of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 48,280 and Rs. 49,280 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 10. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs. 65,600 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs 70,400.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
|
City
|22 carat Gold (10gms)
|24 carat Gold (10gms)
|silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs. 47,890
|Rs. 52,240
|Rs.65,600
|Chennai
|Rs 46,210
|Rs. 50,410
|Rs.70,400
|Kolkata
|Rs. 48,290
|Rs. 50,990
|Rs.65,600
|Mumbai
|Rs. 48,280
|Rs. 49,280
|Rs. 65,600
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story