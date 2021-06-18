Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 18 June 2021

Gold rates today on 18 June 2021: Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have seen a slash compared to yesterday's price. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,000, and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,900 with a slash of Rs. 500 and RS. 700. The gold rates in Chennai is at Rs 45,150 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 600 and the gold rate of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 49,250 with a fall of Rs. 650.

The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 47,190 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a slash of RS. 650 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,890 with a fall of Rs. 560. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city, have been at Rs. 47,350 and Rs. 48,350 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carats with a decrease of Rs. 60. Silver rates have been at Rs 70,300 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, with a fall of Rs. 1000 and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 75,100 with a fall of Rs. 1100.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate.

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,000 Rs. 50,900 Rs.70,300 Chennai Rs. 45,150 Rs. 49,250 Rs.75,100 Kolkata Rs. 47,190 Rs. 50,890 Rs.70,300 Mumbai Rs. 47,350 Rs. 48,350 Rs.70,300







