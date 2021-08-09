Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes - 09 August 2021
Gold rates today, 09 August 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 45,980 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,160.
Gold rates today, 09 August 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have seen a fall. Going by the rates, gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 45,980 with a slash of Rs. 20 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,160 with a slash of Rs. 20. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,380 with a slash of Rs. 20 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,420 with a slash of Rs. 20.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Delhi
Rs. 45,980
Rs. 50,160
Rs.65,000
Chennai
Rs. 44,380
Rs. 48,420
Rs.70,200
Kolkata
Rs. 46,330
Rs. 49 030
Rs.65,000
Mumbai
Rs. 45,680
Rs. 46,680
Rs.65,000