Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 21 April 2022

Gold rates today, 21 April 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been slashed. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 49,140 with a fall of Rs. 710 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 53,610 with a fall of Rs. 770. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 49,140 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 710 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 53,610 with a fall of Rs. 770.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 49,140 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 53,610. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 49,140 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 710 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 53,610 with a fall of Rs. 770. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 73,300 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs. 73,300. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 49,140 Rs. 53,610 Rs. 73,300 Bangalore Rs. 49,140 Rs. 53,610 Rs. 73,300 Kerala Rs. 49,140 Rs. 53,610 Rs. 73,300 Visakhapatnam Rs. 49,140 Rs. 53,610 Rs. 73,300