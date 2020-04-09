Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai - 9 April, 2020

Gold rates today on 9 April have seen a fall across all metro cities due to the coronavirus lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. The gold rate in Delhi have decreased by Rs. 99 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 42,170 and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also decreased by Rs. 120 to Rs. 44,500.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai on have also down by Rs. 130 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 40,030 and the rate of 24 carat gold rate is reduced by Rs. 360 to Rs. 43,800.

While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat jumped up by Rs. 210 to Rs. 41,400 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs. 1,079 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 44.950.

Mumbai, being the commercial capital of India, is one of the most popular markets in India where the gold prices are as follows, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is decreased by Rs. 55 to Rs 41,890 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also up by Rs. 55 to Rs. 42,890.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has increased by Rs.330 to Rs. 40,950.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 42,170 Rs. 44,500 Rs.40,950 Chennai Rs. 40,030 Rs. 44,800 Rs.40,950 Kolkata Rs. 41,400 Rs.43, 950 Rs.40,950 Mumbai Rs. 41,890 Rs. 42,890 Rs.40,950



