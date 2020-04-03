Gold rates today spikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 3 April, 2020

Gold rates on Friday, April 3 have jumped up despite the businesses being shut down amid coronavirus lockdown. If we could seen the Gold rates at all major cites, the gold rate in Delhi increased by Rs. 240 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 41,180 and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs. 260 to Rs. 43,470.

Compared to previous day Chennai gold price, today 22 carat gold rate has spiked up by Rs. 290 to Rs. 39,730 and the rate of 24 carat gold rate also gone up by Rs. 190 to Rs. 43,270.

While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat jumped over by Rs. 200 to Rs. 40,690 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs. 225 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 43,350.

Mumbai, being the commercial capital of India, is one of the most popular markets in India where the Gold is traded in commodity exchanges. Such a MCX and BSE. However, the price of gold in the city is also follows, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 360 to Rs 41,030 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also up by Rs. 360 to Rs. 42,030.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg ha increased by Rs.460 to Rs. 39,940.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 41.180 Rs. 43,470 Rs.40,160 Chennai Rs. 39,730 Rs. 43,270 Rs.40,160 Kolkata Rs. 40,690 Rs.43, 350 Rs.40,160 Mumbai Rs. 41,030 Rs. 42,030 Rs.40,160







