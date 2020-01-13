Gold, silver price hiked in Hyderabad, other cities on January 13

Hyderabad: The gold price has recorded an upward trend on Monday (January 13). Following the yellow metal, the silver rate has also hiked at all major cities across the country.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market has gone up by Rs 270 and reached Rs 42,050. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also hiked by Rs 270 and touched Rs 37,930.

The cost of silver increased by Rs 50 per kg and priced at Rs 49,150 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 42,050 and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 37,930.

Even in the Delhi market, the cost of ten grams of 24-carat gold strengthened by Rs 300 and tagged at Rs 40,200. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also increased by Rs 300 and priced at Rs 39,000. The price of silver went up by Rs 50 per kg and costs at Rs 49,150.