Good inflow of Indian students in South Aus: Study Adelaide chief

Hyderabad: We are looking to promote Adelaide as a city that values international students and offers opportunities for them to be part of our classrooms, workplaces, and communities, Jane Johnston, Chief Executive of Study Adelaide, has said. Johnston is on a visit to city to promote Adelaide as a top international education destination for Indian students.

At a gathering here on Wednesday in connection with her visit, she emphasised the city's welcoming environment for international students and the growing opportunities available in various fields, including technology, healthcare, and renewable energy.

Johnston noted that Indian students are increasingly pursuing a range of programmes in South Australia, from undergraduate and postgraduate studies to vocational courses. The most popular fields for Indian students include health, engineering, IT, business, and hospitality. She highlighted the broad diversity of students, with many also exploring studies in creative arts, psychology, and emerging technologies such as AI.

Johnston explained that Adelaide’s appeal goes beyond academics, with a strong emphasis on cultural experiences. Indian students are encouraged to participate in events celebrating both Australian and Indian traditions, such as Holi, Diwali, and Lunar New Year, helping them feel more connected to the multicultural community in Adelaide.