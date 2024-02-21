Govt hardsells coal gasification projects at Mumbai roadshow

Mumbai: The Ministry of Coal said on Wednesday that it got an encouraging response to its roadshow aimed at promoting coal gasification projects across the nation aligned with India’s vision for a cleaner and energy-efficient future.

The event in the country’s commercial capital, which highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability in the coal sector, was attended by investors, industry experts, and other stakeholders.

Delivering the keynote address, M. Nagaraju, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, reiterated the government’s unwavering support towards coal gasification such as implementation of financial assistance schemes, offering coal linkages and land for setting up projects.

He called on everyone present to invest in the technology towards a greener and cleaner future.

He explained the importance of coal gasification in India’s energy security towards identifying diversified use of coal, help in achieving import substitution, thereby becoming a more self-reliant nation.

He further emphasised that impetus towards coal gasification will also help in socio-economic development of coal bearing regions.

Mukesh Agrawal, Director (Finance), Coal India Limited provided insights on importance of coal gasification and efforts being taken by the government towards achieving ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the field of coal gasification.

Shubham Goel, Vice President, SBI Capital Markets Ltd., the Project Management Agency to the Scheme, made a presentation on key contours of the scheme for promotion of coal/lignite gasification projects.

The Ministry of Coal aims to catalyse investments and technological advancements in coal/lignite gasification projects through strategic initiatives and policy frameworks.