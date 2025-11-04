Groww IPO Starts Slow: Day 1 Bids and GMP Updates

The Groww IPO started on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

It had a slow response from investors on the first day.

The IPO will close on Friday, November 7, 2025.

IPO Details

Groww shares are priced at Rs 95-100 each.

Investors can buy a minimum of 150 shares.

The company wants to raise Rs 6,632.30 crore.

This includes Rs 1,060 crore new shares and Rs 5,572.30 crore offer-for-sale.

By 2:25 pm, investors had applied for 38% of total shares.

Retail investors subscribed 1.5 times.

Non-institutional investors applied for 38%.

Qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) had not bid yet.

About Groww

Groww started in 2017 in Bengaluru.

It is a fintech company.

It lets people invest in mutual funds, stocks, ETFs, IPOs, digital gold, F&O, and US stocks.

Market View

Experts are mostly positive about Groww.

They like its market share, growth, and strong fundamentals.

Concerns include regulations, market downturn, and high valuation.

Groww’s post-IPO P/E is 40.79, which is high.

Angel One gave it a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Key Risks

Groww depends on market performance and trading volumes.

Other risks are regulatory actions, data security, and system failures.

Share Allocation

Before the IPO, Groww raised Rs 2,984.5 crore from 102 anchor investors at Rs 100 per share.

Share allocation is:

QIBs: 75%

Non-institutional investors: 15%

Retail investors: 10%